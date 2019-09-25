Boston Properties (BXP) Share Value Declined While Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Trimmed Holding by $461,374

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 143,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, down from 152,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 449,787 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Drexel Morgan & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company sold 2,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, down from 18,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 13.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0.03% or 2,779 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sei Invs Co has invested 0.13% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 973,871 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.19% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teachers And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 180,088 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.01% or 8,785 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 11,304 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 14 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Westwood Hldgs reported 0.48% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,551 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 400 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 22,889 shares to 176,666 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.41 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington Corporation has invested 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Ltd holds 0.3% or 8,522 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd has 22,095 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,891 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc holds 29,712 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 4,889 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 177,308 shares. 174,215 are held by Cullinan. Carderock Capital holds 46,010 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera Corporation reported 478,731 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 1.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 126,106 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co owns 365,877 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio.