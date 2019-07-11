Boston Properties (BXP) Share Price Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Increased by $3.04 Million Its Stake; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Holder Anchorage Capital Group Boosted Holding

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 11.72M shares traded or 125.47% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93 million, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 126,954 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares to 382,395 shares, valued at $47.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,429 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports EPS of $0.96 and FFO Per Share of $1.59 – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Boston Properties Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results of $0.77 GAAP EPS and $1.64 FFO Per Share – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Properties’ (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Google confirms plans to expand in Cambridge’s Kendall Square – Boston Business Journal” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties Appoints Two New Independent Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Group holds 0.03% or 55,621 shares. U S Global Investors invested in 0.17% or 2,671 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Signaturefd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 118 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 21,525 shares. Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 14,061 shares. American Century reported 633,771 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,117 shares. Blue Fincl Capital has 0.37% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 5,241 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 2.48M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 1.25 million are owned by Daiwa Securities Gru. Swiss Bancorp reported 515,435 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47M shares, valued at $141.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Get In Early – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Bath Bath & Beyond’s Revenue To Fall In Q1 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, World Wrestling Entertainment and Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 11,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 244,621 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 1.30 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 4.31 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 20,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc invested in 0% or 13,035 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 25,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 98,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 246,963 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Creative Planning owns 15,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 782,422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 424,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.