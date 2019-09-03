Boston Properties (BXP) Position Held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Its Enerplus (ERF) Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 150,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 141,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.11M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 154,830 shares to 398,309 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,964 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.06% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Utah Retirement Systems holds 40,216 shares. 131,521 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.1% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 82,513 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 114,520 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,103 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.3% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 224,600 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 3,438 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 6,755 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Norinchukin Bank The owns 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 30,613 shares.

