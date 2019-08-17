Boston Properties (BXP) Position Held by Adelante Capital Management Llc; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $16.93 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93M, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 515,640 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 4.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 15.43M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58 million, up from 11.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares to 985,634 shares, valued at $72.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

