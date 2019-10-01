Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Declined While Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Upped Its Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 36,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 180,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23 million, up from 143,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 751,508 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) Appoints Diane Hoskins and William Walton to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $0.63 and FFO Per Share of $1.72 – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Boston Properties A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 0.31% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 50,231 shares. Axa stated it has 0.11% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 206,016 shares. Advisors Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,586 shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,306 shares. Northern Corp holds 2.65 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 15,920 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 157,766 shares. Spirit Of America Ny reported 0.25% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 229 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 45,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.1% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 33,662 shares. 1.70 million are owned by Resolution Ltd.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73,046 shares to 510,081 shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 69,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,555 shares, and cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 209,712 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company owns 28,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 46,192 shares. Polaris Greystone Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Co reported 27,581 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 11,567 were reported by Cls Invests Ltd. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.3% or 1,900 shares. 26,403 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cumberland Prtn Limited has 31,012 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Miles has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Street has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,820 are held by Hollencrest Cap. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.91% or 7.16 million shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.