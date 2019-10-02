Boston Properties (BXP) Market Value Declined While Cipher Capital LP Upped Holding by $8.44 Million; Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 668.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 65,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 75,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70M, up from 9,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 1.48M shares traded or 109.54% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 14,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 871,777 shares traded or 43.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19M for 22.87 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,987 shares to 39,401 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

