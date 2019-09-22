Boston Properties (BXP) Market Valuation Declined While L & S Advisors Cut Stake by $2.43 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Has Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $7.25 Million; Valuation Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties (BXP) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc analyzed 18,994 shares as the company's stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 21,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 3.15 million shares traded or 351.15% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 132,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.41 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

