Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Prospector Partners Stake in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Has Boosted by $15.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 138.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 111,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,034 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $184.31. About 295,324 shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 121,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, down from 223,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 626,076 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,560 shares to 57,941 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,900 shares, and cut its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Northern reported 444,457 shares. Abrams Bison Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 9.99% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,601 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,302 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.02% stake. 80,884 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Ltd owns 25,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 27 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 64,847 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability has 4.16% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 191,034 shares. Fil owns 64,172 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.57 million for 19.23 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,186 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $191.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.4% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 16,417 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated holds 1.25 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com invested in 6,283 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 3,345 shares. 562,892 are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 0.02% or 152,780 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 71,946 shares. Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,510 shares. American Group has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 55,621 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 62,233 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has 3,278 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4,111 shares. 2,270 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.