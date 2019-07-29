Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Price Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $15.47 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 174,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.91M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 460,673 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.08% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 616,460 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Birch Hill Advisors Limited Co reported 0.59% stake. Tcw Grp invested in 71,325 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 20,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sei Invests Co reported 321,449 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 0.11% stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 854 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,001 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 1,500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Results; Reports EPS of $0.63 and FFO Per Share of $1.72 – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boston Properties Earns 2019 Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $220.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 939,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,026 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,298 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested in 2.39% or 62,858 shares. First In has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Pro owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 72,269 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 51,979 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 34,599 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bancshares N A New York reported 8,803 shares. 19,751 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.52% or 4.54M shares. Smith Moore & holds 9,325 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).