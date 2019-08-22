Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Grs Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $3.41 Million; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Its Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 165,593 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 162,555 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

