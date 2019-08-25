Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.48 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, First Commonwealth Financial Has Decreased Position by $542,623

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 9,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,321 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 29,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 152,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, down from 171,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 558,602 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Verizon Stock Fairly Valued? – Forbes” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More important recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

