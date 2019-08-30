Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.45 N/A 1.09 10.61 Webster Financial Corporation 50 3.44 N/A 4.09 12.47

In table 1 we can see Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Webster Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Webster Financial Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Webster Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 38.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 93.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Webster Financial Corporation.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.