Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Both Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.80 N/A 1.09 10.61 Amalgamated Bank 17 2.62 N/A 1.59 10.81

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amalgamated Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Amalgamated Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.