Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Both Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.73 N/A 1.09 10.61 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 3.04 N/A 1.62 11.25

Table 1 highlights Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 1st Constitution Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.2 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 17.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 34.9%. About 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.18% stronger performance while 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.