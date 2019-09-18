Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Wunderlich Securities Upped Its B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Holding

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. BPFH’s profit would be $19.30 million giving it 12.96 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 421,057 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) stake by 153.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 10,816 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 17,885 shares with $2.25M value, up from 7,069 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $17.97B valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.53M shares traded or 31.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $112,840 activity. $72,826 worth of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was bought by LARSON GLORIA C. 3,800 shares were bought by Gaven Steven M, worth $40,014 on Wednesday, September 4.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1000.00 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.64 million shares or 0.63% less from 71.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 117,584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr invested in 0.03% or 22,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 147 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 184,852 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 0% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 168,887 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 206 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 11,230 shares. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 31,900 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 173,124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Among 11 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.64’s average target is 19.29% above currents $118.74 stock price. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 13 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 24. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $10200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 249,303 shares. Salem Counselors Inc invested in 14,340 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 19,678 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 33,941 shares stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0% or 15 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 79,410 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0.02% or 171,750 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 5,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13.54 million shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 44,095 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 1,712 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,800 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 6,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.