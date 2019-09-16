Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered By $310,590 Its Public Storage (PSA) Holding

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. BPFH’s profit would be $19.29 million giving it 13.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 477,167 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $112,840 activity. Gaven Steven M bought $40,014 worth of stock. LARSON GLORIA C also bought $72,826 worth of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Vanguard (VWO) stake by 11,936 shares to 615,839 valued at $26.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 258 shares and now owns 4,523 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

