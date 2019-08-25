Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Comparison side by side

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.37 N/A 1.09 10.61 Two River Bancorp 15 3.89 N/A 1.55 9.16

Demonstrates Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Two River Bancorp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Two River Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Two River Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Two River Bancorp’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.38 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 25% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.18% stronger performance while Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Two River Bancorp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.