Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.74 N/A 1.09 10.61 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.57 N/A 0.12 35.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc. Republic First Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Republic First Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.18% stronger performance while Republic First Bancorp Inc. has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Republic First Bancorp Inc.