Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.40 N/A 1.09 10.61 M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.31 N/A 12.87 12.76

In table 1 we can see Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

M&T Bank Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $175.88 consensus price target and a 18.49% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.