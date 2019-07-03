Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Comparing side by side

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.67 N/A 0.90 12.28 CNB Financial Corporation 26 3.35 N/A 2.37 11.41

Demonstrates Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CNB Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CNB Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus price target and a 12.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.2% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 44.1% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -4.48% -2.64% -6.1% -16.63% -33.05% 4.82% CNB Financial Corporation -5.1% 0.41% 0.48% 2.08% -7.66% 17.6%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.