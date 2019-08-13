Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.41 N/A 1.09 10.61 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.48 N/A 2.27 12.36

In table 1 we can see Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bankwell Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.18% stronger performance while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.