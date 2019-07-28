Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; Alphabet – Class A (GOOGL) Sellers Increased By 35.9% Their Shorts

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc’s current price of $11.69 translates into 1.03% yield. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 377,103 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 33.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Alphabet Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had an increase of 35.9% in short interest. GOOGL’s SI was 2.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 35.9% from 1.61M shares previously. With 1.98M avg volume, 1 days are for Alphabet Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s short sellers to cover GOOGL’s short positions. The SI to Alphabet Inc – Class A’s float is 0.36%. The stock increased 9.62% or $109.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1245.22. About 5.48M shares traded or 204.97% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet had 29 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Moffett Nathanson maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Moffett Nathanson. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $150000 target. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 26.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $863.03 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 25.14 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet (GOOGL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alphabet Earnings: GOOGL Stock Boosted as Q2 EPS Shatter Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google (GOOGL) Earnings After The Bell Thursday – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.74% more from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 1,293 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 72 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 943,099 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 237,280 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 11,308 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Strs Ohio holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 26,612 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 77,552 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 287,928 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 32,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 9.21M shares. 12,591 were reported by Automobile Association. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.02% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

More notable recent Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) CEO Anthony DeChellis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $979.32 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.