Boston Partners Upped Its Position in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) as Stock Declined; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Avenir Has Trimmed Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 1.90M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 95,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23,521 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares to 161,240 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 182,301 shares to 28,746 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 42,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,283 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

