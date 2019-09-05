Boston Partners Upped Ferro (FOE) Position by $330,498; Jag Capital Management Has Decreased Its Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Stake by $5.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 45,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 145,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, down from 190,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 407,365 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 18,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 664,755 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 646,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 224,344 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.36M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $146.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 437,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of stock.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44,227 shares to 137,949 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.38M for 95.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.