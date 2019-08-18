Boston Partners Trimmed Titan Machy (TITN) Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Nustar Energy LP (NS) Position

Boston Partners decreased Titan Machy Inc (TITN) stake by 87.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 135,564 shares as Titan Machy Inc (TITN)’s stock rose 21.86%. The Boston Partners holds 18,636 shares with $290,000 value, down from 154,200 last quarter. Titan Machy Inc now has $398.42 million valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 88,633 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Nustar Energy Lp (NS) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 65,156 shares as Nustar Energy Lp (NS)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 7.64 million shares with $205.57 million value, down from 7.71M last quarter. Nustar Energy Lp now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 278,089 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,733 shares. Arrow Invest Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 22,854 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 800 are owned by Mercer Capital Advisers. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 70,979 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 17,575 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.2% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 26,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 36,198 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont holds 255 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 350 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 15,800 are held by Ameritas Invest Partners. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management invested in 8,700 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 121,816 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 16,949 shares. Amg Trust Bancorporation reported 0.03% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 12,756 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 18,809 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 21,918 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 882 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 81,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 26,063 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). State Street holds 365,954 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Smith Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Partnership has 9,243 shares.

