Boston Partners Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position as Stock Price Rose; Private Asset Management Position in Bristol (BMY) Has Lifted by $304,875 as Valuation Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 45,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 189,528 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, down from 234,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 860,286 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 2.31 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 204,365 shares to 6.82M shares, valued at $340.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 93,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment accumulated 0.59% or 88,400 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 276,040 shares. 9 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. 28,900 are held by Shell Asset Company. Brinker Capital reported 10,839 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,750 shares stake. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.39M shares. 6,770 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 153,437 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bruni J V And stated it has 3.96% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Caprock Gru, a Idaho-based fund reported 12,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 209,075 shares. Tdam Usa reported 106,972 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $428.47M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 650 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.68M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 80,368 shares stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baltimore owns 6,918 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,080 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 50,222 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp LP invested in 1.20M shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs reported 15,170 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 238,568 shares. Petrus Company Lta invested in 8,008 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 66,873 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,984 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 18,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 20,050 shares to 24,135 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,484 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.