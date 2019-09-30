Boston Partners Trimmed Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding by $10.93 Million; Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Valuation Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2.73M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 37.41 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.57M, down from 40.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 1.32 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 686,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5.13M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.18M, up from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 22,218 shares to 89,286 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 26,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

