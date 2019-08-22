Boston Partners Trimmed By $2.43 Million Its Icf Intl (ICFI) Holding; M B T Financial (MBTF) Shorts Increased By 79.17%

Boston Partners decreased Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 32,027 shares as Icf Intl Inc (ICFI)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Boston Partners holds 459,524 shares with $34.96M value, down from 491,551 last quarter. Icf Intl Inc now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 100,057 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) had an increase of 79.17% in short interest. MBTF’s SI was 91,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 79.17% from 50,900 shares previously. With 105,600 avg volume, 1 days are for M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s short sellers to cover MBTF’s short positions. The SI to M B T Financial Corp’s float is 0.51%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 15,706 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity. The insider DALY JOSEPH S bought 899 shares worth $8,801.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 505 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 13,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castle Creek Capital Prns Iv Lp holds 1.88 million shares. Amer Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 11,775 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 25,400 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 182,367 shares. Highland Management Lp holds 0.07% or 112,954 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 86,323 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,953 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 28,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 3,446 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 7,240 shares.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $230.61 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 23,300 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 196,491 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,971 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 40,317 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt reported 3.47% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 32,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 6,718 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 31,604 shares. 47,360 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 0.01% or 1,569 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 236,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 95,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Icf International has $89 highest and $82 lowest target. $85.67’s average target is 2.19% above currents $83.83 stock price. Icf International had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of ICFI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barrington. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co.

