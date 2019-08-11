Boston Partners Trimmed Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. See Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

14/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold

Boston Partners decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 83.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 1.52 million shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Boston Partners holds 294,593 shares with $15.87 million value, down from 1.82 million last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.34M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 67,288 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $645,060 activity. $420,000 worth of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were sold by DELOACH THOMAS C JR.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asbury Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,240 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp, Maine-based fund reported 184,921 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 15 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 157 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 4,922 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 570,889 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Moreover, Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 16,824 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 3,721 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 17,596 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 6,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 60,910 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,076 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.07% or 90,907 shares.

Boston Partners increased Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 10,289 shares to 47,582 valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) stake by 9,882 shares and now owns 62,382 shares. Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was raised too.