Boston Partners Trimmed Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding By $533,209; LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (LLESY) Shorts Raised By 44%

Boston Partners decreased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 23,183 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Boston Partners holds 51,597 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 74,780 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.41B valuation. It closed at $23.7 lastly. It is down 5.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter

LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY) had an increase of 44% in short interest. LLESY’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44% from 2,500 shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 0 days are for LENDLEASE CORPORATION LTD AMERICAN D (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s short sellers to cover LLESY’s short positions. It closed at $9.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased First Hawaiian Inc stake by 1.23 million shares to 2.21M valued at $57.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 1.61M shares and now owns 35.07M shares. Lci Inds was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.25M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. 1,225 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. 3,850 shares valued at $84,623 were bought by Berger Michael L on Wednesday, March 27. Shares for $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $501,250 was bought by Coretz Robert K..

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Development, Construction, and Investments. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the development of communities, inner city mixed use developments, and apartments, as well as retirement, retail, and commercial assets; and social and economic infrastructures.