Boston Partners Stake in Owens Ill (OI) Raised as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.38 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 33,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 1.94 million shares traded or 34.19% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 7,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 189,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98 million, down from 196,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs has 26,898 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Caprock holds 53,346 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Mngmt reported 127,759 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.14% or 11,900 shares. Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallace Cap Inc invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset Inc reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 172,475 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Sq Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 672,007 shares or 9.68% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 119,394 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsr holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 178,844 shares. 2,471 were reported by Cordasco. 9.71M were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 5.49 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Boston holds 0.04% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 17,423 shares. Wilen Management owns 0.22% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 15,400 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 22 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.01% or 679,080 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 329 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.36% or 7.16 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 27,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 24,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 57,500 shares. Brandywine Management Lc accumulated 302,030 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. The insider HELLMAN PETER S bought 5,000 shares worth $60,766.

