Boston Partners Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Trimmed by $5.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Lincoln National Has Lowered Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $727,328 as Stock Price Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 92,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 6.87M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419.09 million, down from 6.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 3.30M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 11,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 1.56M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 247wallst.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Conoco’s Surmont shift to weigh on Canadian synthetic crude – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.91 million shares to 7.20 million shares, valued at $402.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 554,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,471 shares. Granite Invest Limited Com has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Evergreen Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,038 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct owns 5,850 shares. Boston Family Office Limited owns 10,380 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 74,764 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.05% or 44,608 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 9,659 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 34,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Llc holds 10,040 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,906 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 249,959 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Lc holds 25,201 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based North Star Mngmt has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.44 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.