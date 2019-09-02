Boston Partners Stake in Coherent (COHR) Lifted by $3.17 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) Raised by $1.04 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 17,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 10,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 551,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks

Boston Partners increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 22,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 90,714 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 68,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 147,654 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6,211 shares to 146,255 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.89M shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $136.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

