Boston Partners Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Upped as Shares Rose; Sio Capital Management Trimmed Globus Medical (GMED) Stake by $4.20 Million as Shares Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 111.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 4.98M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.99 million, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 102,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 202,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 290,302 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60 million for 29.72 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 60,236 shares to 514,544 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Legal & General Grp Plc holds 308,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 15,812 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.32 million shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 767,432 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% or 6,123 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 259 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 102,827 are held by Sio Cap Limited Company. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). 1,900 are owned by Knott David M. Smithfield Communications holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has 45,039 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 52,144 shares to 53,581 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 27,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,301 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Valley Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.8% or 604,565 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wexford Capital Lp has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 13,572 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,054 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP reported 389,240 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 140,976 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 769,654 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 10,781 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 105,010 shares. Aldebaran Finance Incorporated accumulated 44,015 shares. Cambridge Trust has 5,172 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.