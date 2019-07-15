Boston Partners Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Cut as Shares Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $166.79. About 5.88M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say –

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 169,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 816,092 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.72 million shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $124.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 30,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.41M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 48,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).