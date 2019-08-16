Boston Partners Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Wallington Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $6.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 42,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 322,070 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 365,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.69 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 2.25M shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 0.29% or 10,119 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Waddell Reed Fin Inc reported 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,991 shares. Bartlett owns 280,685 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 3,573 shares. 17,375 were accumulated by Brookmont Cap. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 45,654 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 0.04% or 29,984 shares. 151,923 are owned by Norinchukin Bancshares The. 10,406 were accumulated by Torray Llc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

