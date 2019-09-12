Boston Partners Raised Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Aes (AES) Holding Has Upped by Valueact Holdings Lp

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 165.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.00M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%

Boston Partners increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9.66 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940.56M, up from 8.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 3.32M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $51.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 82,760 shares. Cap Invsts has 6.43 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability owns 809,733 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 41,919 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 309,527 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd reported 0.53% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Guardian Life Communication Of America has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 965,888 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 210,758 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

