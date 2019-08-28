Boston Partners Raised Novo (NVO) Stake By $4.57 Million; TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (TMOAF) Shorts Up By 2.46%

TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) had an increase of 2.46% in short interest. TMOAF’s SI was 187,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.46% from 182,700 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 156 days are for TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s short sellers to cover TMOAF’s short positions. It closed at $12.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Partners increased Novo (NVO) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 87,878 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Boston Partners holds 2.26 million shares with $118.10 million value, up from 2.17M last quarter. Novo now has $124.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.34 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label

Boston Partners decreased Capital City Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) stake by 64,800 shares to 99,700 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 93,481 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

