Boston Partners Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $3.04 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 7,981 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 111,928 shares with $42.69M value, up from 103,947 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble

Boston Partners increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 2.47M shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Boston Partners holds 34.30 million shares with $1.37B value, up from 31.82 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $204.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 17.47 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.48M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 21,280 shares. Shikiar Asset Management invested in 39,055 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 52.57 million shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 13,501 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles And Comm Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 82,572 shares. Palouse Management stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 251,525 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates, Delaware-based fund reported 90,925 shares. Products Limited Liability holds 233,800 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 7,497 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Llc. Voya Management Limited Liability owns 10.79 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

Boston Partners decreased Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) stake by 529,330 shares to 1.14M valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 849,133 shares and now owns 34,462 shares. Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was reduced too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L. 845 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4800 target in Friday, April 26 report. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 21,855 shares. 7,639 were reported by Pacific Glob Mngmt Com. Int Limited Ca holds 9,018 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 486,556 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,401 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% or 2,811 shares in its portfolio. 2,465 are held by Hudock Group Ltd Liability. 14,194 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 740 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com reported 9,940 shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 114,654 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.47% or 28,961 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co stake by 79,815 shares to 33,195 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 23,731 shares and now owns 245,678 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.