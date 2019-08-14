Boston Partners Raised Icon Plc (ICLR) Position; Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 2,300 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 47,000 shares with $4.76 billion value, down from 49,300 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $337.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 5.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3

Boston Partners increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 9.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 125,498 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Boston Partners holds 1.50M shares with $205.39M value, up from 1.38M last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 62,494 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

Among 5 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $161 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 21. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho.

Boston Partners decreased Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 351,481 shares to 1.94 million valued at $160.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 371,958 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was reduced too.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICON (ICLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Investors Ltd Llc reported 4.29% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6,898 were reported by Tru Department Mb Bank N A. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barnett & owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,764 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 102,600 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 5,781 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Private Mgmt Group has 426,546 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd reported 2,180 shares stake. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 19,108 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company reported 90,247 shares stake. Profit Inv Management Lc holds 0.76% or 9,794 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 23.14% above currents $105.57 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd stake by 2,000 shares to 14,800 valued at $290.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Fincl Svcs (NYSE:PNC) stake by 450 shares and now owns 25,950 shares. Hoya Corp was raised too.