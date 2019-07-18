Boston Partners Raised By $127.68 Million Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (BLHEF) Shorts Raised By 7.04%

Boston Partners increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 222.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 1.62M shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Boston Partners holds 2.34M shares with $186.32M value, up from 726,826 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.96M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY

BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) had an increase of 7.04% in short interest. BLHEF’s SI was 57,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.04% from 54,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 578 days are for BALOISE HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES SWIT (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)’s short sellers to cover BLHEF’s short positions. It closed at $170.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and pension solutions. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $9. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research.

Boston Partners decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) stake by 255,444 shares to 1.82M valued at $257.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 551,295 shares and now owns 475,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.