Boston Partners Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Boosted by $2.73 Million as Valuation Declined; As Titan Machinery (TITN) Shares Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Stake by $580,000

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 317,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 72,889 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery

Boston Partners increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 20,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 925,688 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.75M, up from 904,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Landscape Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Assetmark reported 50 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System holds 11,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Us State Bank De accumulated 1,711 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.04% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Rutabaga Management Ltd Company Ma has invested 1.86% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 989 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 40,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa accumulated 18,700 shares. Ameritas Invest has 1,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 876,113 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 51,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2019 Results on March 27, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Titan Machinery (TITN) in Q4 Earnings? – Zacks.com” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Titan Machinery Elects a New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 108,051 shares to 125,743 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 101,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,011 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Signs $180 Million Agreement with Global Manufacturer to Supply Power Steering Gears – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabco: Sold To German Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Australia’s Westpac faces fee-for-no-service lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.