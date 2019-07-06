Boston Partners Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Increased by $122.32 Million; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 804,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547.68 million, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 819.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 48,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 5,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 341,988 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,763 shares to 5,333 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 902,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.