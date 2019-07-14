Boston Partners Position in Metlife (MET) Has Decreased by $12.91 Million; Power Of Canada Has Upped Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $964,600

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 307,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.74M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 317,929 shares to 612,574 shares, valued at $720.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 377,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Libbey Inc (NYSEMKT:LBY).

