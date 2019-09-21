Boston Partners Position in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Trimmed by $506,331 as Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Holder Wms Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 235,416 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 241,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 232,319 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 13,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 59,134 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26 million, down from 72,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.00M for 7.69 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.