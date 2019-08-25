Boston Partners Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered by $247.69 Million; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosted Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $311,366

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 62.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.71M, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 47,277 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 33,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.76M shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 101,400 shares to 21,386 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 19,675 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $58.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.