Boston Partners Position in Caci Intl (CACI) Increased by $1.08 Million; Capital Investment Counsel Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $719,670; Share Price Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 5,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209.94. About 323,974 shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 331,049 shares to 50,251 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).