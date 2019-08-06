Boston Partners Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Decreased as Stock Declined; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Valuation Rose, Holder Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $7.37 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 21,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 172,713 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.13M, down from 194,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 358,822 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.93. About 67,575 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.20 million for 10.28 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

