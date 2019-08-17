Boston Partners Maintains Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); Old West Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $374,787 as Stock Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 5.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11.84 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.67M, up from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 3.98M shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 106,844 shares to 504,236 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 400,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,384 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru invested in 0.65% or 70,122 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Company has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,093 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alps Advsrs holds 0.08% or 60,864 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Counsel Ltd owns 3,831 shares. Wendell David Inc has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 7.89M shares stake. First Business holds 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,221 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.15% or 14,601 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wright Ser Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,928 shares. Oarsman Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,147 shares. Family Firm holds 0.51% or 7,374 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).