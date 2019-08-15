Boston Partners Lowered Position in Northeast Bancorp (NBN) by $1.13 Million; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Trimmed by $403,465 as Market Value Declined

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NBN) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 56,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% . The institutional investor held 87,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Northeast Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 12,458 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $217,096 activity. Lapointe Jean-Pierre bought $2,696 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.78 million shares to 48.87M shares, valued at $1.35B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 43,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.